High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.
High Income Securities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
High Income Securities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of High Income Securities Fund stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. High Income Securities Fund has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.39.
About High Income Securities Fund
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
