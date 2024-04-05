High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

High Income Securities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get High Income Securities Fund alerts:

High Income Securities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of High Income Securities Fund stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. High Income Securities Fund has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About High Income Securities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 100.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in High Income Securities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.