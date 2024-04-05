High Income Securities Fund (PCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

High Income Securities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

High Income Securities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PCF stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. High Income Securities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCF. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 29,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 41,630 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in High Income Securities Fund by 112.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

