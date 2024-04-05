Highlander Capital Management LLC Grows Position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 125,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 22,792 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 513,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 82,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 50,874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 21,436 shares in the last quarter. 10.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 342,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Separately, TheStreet cut San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.6 net wells.

