Highlander Capital Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $26.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,167,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,052,895. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.22. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $150.74 billion, a PE ratio of 73.50, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.