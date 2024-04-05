Highlander Capital Management LLC Invests $27,000 in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in International Game Technology by 113.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 166.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 4.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

International Game Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

International Game Technology stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.29. The stock had a trading volume of 830,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,576. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.70. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $19.96 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.94.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. International Game Technology had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

