Highlander Capital Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Highlander Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,609,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,984,000 after acquiring an additional 105,704 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,548,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,695,000 after buying an additional 718,735 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,522,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,011,000 after buying an additional 703,322 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,339,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,970,000 after buying an additional 145,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,199,000.

NYSEARCA KRE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,702,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,105,874. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $54.47.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

