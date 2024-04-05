Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Rating Increased to Outperform at Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $376.35.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $357.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.28. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.60%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.