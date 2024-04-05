Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Trading 0.4% Higher

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $359.33 and last traded at $359.22. 617,513 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,216,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $357.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.35.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $355.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $370.26 and its 200 day moving average is $336.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 59.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,311,070,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 12,647.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,930,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,791 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,703,690,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 30,994.4% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,413,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

