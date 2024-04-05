Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6,557.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 940,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 926,531 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Honeywell International worth $197,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,329,000. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaside Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HON traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.63. 915,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,811. The company has a market cap of $128.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.49.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.11.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

