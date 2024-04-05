Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target Raised to $232.00 at Barclays

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $230.00 to $232.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $221.11.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $196.05 on Tuesday. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.01 and its 200-day moving average is $195.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.00%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,982,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,428,954,000 after buying an additional 146,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after acquiring an additional 241,992 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,840,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,644,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,373 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,693,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,613,467,000 after acquiring an additional 994,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,995,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,307,000 after purchasing an additional 347,808 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

