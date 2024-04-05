Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 479,317 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 245,447 shares.The stock last traded at $67.56 and had previously closed at $67.39.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.47 and its 200 day moving average is $75.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 53.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $335.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.32 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Heath Melton sold 1,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $140,501.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,538.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $359,181,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,891,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,887,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,852,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,706,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

