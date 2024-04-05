Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Lowered to $310.00 at Barclays

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $356.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $468.74.

Get Humana alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUM

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $310.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Humana has a 12 month low of $299.23 and a 12 month high of $541.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.79. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Humana will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Humana by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Humana by 27.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at about $4,865,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Humana by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 27,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Humana by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 64,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,563,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.