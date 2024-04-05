IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $4.25. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 8,918,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 8,129,214 shares.The stock last traded at $3.76 and had previously closed at $3.60.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on IAG. StockNews.com lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.70.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.55%. Equities analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

