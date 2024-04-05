Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR)

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Idaho Strategic Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Idaho Strategic Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Idaho Strategic Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Idaho Strategic Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Idaho Strategic Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IDR opened at €8.90 ($9.57) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $111.78 million, a P/E ratio of 98.90 and a beta of 0.68. Idaho Strategic Resources has a 52-week low of €4.47 ($4.81) and a 52-week high of €9.05 ($9.73).

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported €0.02 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.05 ($0.05) by (€0.03) (($0.03)). Idaho Strategic Resources had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of €3.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €3.70 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Idaho Strategic Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 8,404.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $574,000. Institutional investors own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Idaho Strategic Resources Company Profile

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

See Also

