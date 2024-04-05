Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX) Insider Acquires £23,870 in Stock

Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX – Get Free Report) insider Julia Bond purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.45) per share, for a total transaction of £23,870 ($29,964.85).

Julia Bond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 17th, Julia Bond acquired 6,500 shares of Impax Asset Management Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.29) per share, with a total value of £32,565 ($40,879.99).

Impax Asset Management Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of LON IPX traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 432 ($5.42). The company had a trading volume of 213,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,513. Impax Asset Management Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 350 ($4.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 871 ($10.93). The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 479.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 472.64. The stock has a market cap of £554.34 million, a PE ratio of 1,436.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Impax Asset Management Group Increases Dividend

Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 22.90 ($0.29) per share. This is a positive change from Impax Asset Management Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. This represents a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Impax Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9,333.33%.

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

