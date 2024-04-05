Imperial Ginseng Products (CVE:IGP) Trading Down 24.2%

Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. (CVE:IGP – Get Free Report) traded down 24.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 4,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 32,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Imperial Ginseng Products Stock Down 24.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$956,250.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.33.

Imperial Ginseng Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the cultivation and processing of ginseng in the province of Ontario. Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Ginseng Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Ginseng Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.