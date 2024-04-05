IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Sees Large Volume Increase

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 553,046 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 337% from the previous session’s volume of 126,676 shares.The stock last traded at $30.85 and had previously closed at $30.79.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $647.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 917,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,294,000 after acquiring an additional 51,518 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 415,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after buying an additional 95,794 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Company Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

