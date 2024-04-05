Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Short Interest Update

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,405,400 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the February 29th total of 5,136,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,009.0 days.

Industrias Peñoles Stock Performance

IPOAF stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05. Industrias Peñoles has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $16.95.

Get Industrias Peñoles alerts:

About Industrias Peñoles

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Industrias Peñoles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico, Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Precious Metal, Base Metal, Metallurgical, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Peñoles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Peñoles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.