Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INFN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Infinera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Infinera has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.85.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $5.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -198.33 and a beta of 1.58.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Infinera had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $392.37 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Infinera by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 15.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 16,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

