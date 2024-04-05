Information Services (TSE:ISV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.06

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$28.06 and last traded at C$27.92, with a volume of 3641 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.50.

ISV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Information Services from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Information Services from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Information Services from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.89, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$502.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

In related news, Senior Officer Katherine Hillman-Weir sold 12,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.44, for a total transaction of C$337,813.84. Insiders own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

