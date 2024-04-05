ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,514 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 570.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ING Groep in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 122.6% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.89. 2,424,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,750. The company has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.58. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). ING Groep had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.697 per share. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is 29.41%.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

