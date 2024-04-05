Insider Buying: Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Major Shareholder Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.92 per share, with a total value of $53,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,678,664 shares in the company, valued at $45,189,634.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 16,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $433,920.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 14,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $416,005.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 11,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $324,500.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $454,950.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 31,634 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $987,297.14.

On Thursday, February 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 70,804 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.51 per share, for a total transaction of $2,160,230.04.

Shares of CTRN stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average is $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 2.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Citi Trends by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 707.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

