Insider Buying: Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Insider Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.99 per share, with a total value of C$16,990.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 13,300 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.21 per share, with a total value of C$215,631.57.

On Friday, March 8th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 9,400 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.38 per share, with a total value of C$144,540.04.

D.UN stock traded up C$1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$18.62. 191,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,933. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$14.50 and a 52-week high of C$30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$303.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Securities cut their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.78.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

