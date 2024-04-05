Insider Buying: Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Insider Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.99 per share, with a total value of C$16,990.00.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 27th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 13,300 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.21 per share, with a total value of C$215,631.57.
- On Friday, March 8th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 9,400 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.38 per share, with a total value of C$144,540.04.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Up 9.5 %
D.UN stock traded up C$1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$18.62. 191,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,933. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$14.50 and a 52-week high of C$30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$303.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Intel’s Foundry Woes: Sell Signal or Silver Lining Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.