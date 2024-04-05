Insider Selling: Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells 4,170 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,170 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total value of $328,762.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,231,257.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Block alerts:

On Wednesday, February 21st, Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $165,958.30.

Block Stock Down 6.2 %

NYSE:SQ opened at $74.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 468.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.55. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $87.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,043 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Block by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,513,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $967,942,000 after buying an additional 212,218 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Block by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,887,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,508,000 after buying an additional 1,000,514 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,377,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,736,000 after buying an additional 75,161 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,982,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,735,000 after acquiring an additional 71,735 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark raised their target price on Block from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Block

About Block

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.