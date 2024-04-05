Insider Selling: Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX) Insider Sells £765,000 in Stock

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Free Report) insider Peter Keeling sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.28), for a total value of £765,000 ($960,331.41).

Diaceutics Price Performance

LON:DXRX opened at GBX 105 ($1.32) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 100.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 94.67. The stock has a market cap of £88.91 million, a PE ratio of 10,500.00 and a beta of 0.42. Diaceutics PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 79 ($0.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 110 ($1.38).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.88) price target on shares of Diaceutics in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Diaceutics Company Profile

Diaceutics PLC, a diagnostic commercialisation company, provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates DXRX platform, which offers DXRX data solutions, including access to various pipelines of diagnostic testing data from a network of laboratories that provides DXRX signal, lab mapping, testing dashboard, and physician mapping services; DXRX marketplace solutions, which enables a marketplace, where labs, pharma, and diagnostic companies come to find partners for collaborations on precision medicine diagnostics.

