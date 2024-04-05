Insider Selling: First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Insider Sells 2,400 Shares of Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $407,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,892.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Georges Antoun also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Solar alerts:

On Monday, March 4th, Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85.

First Solar Price Performance

FSLR stock opened at $171.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.06 and a 200-day moving average of $155.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSLR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FSLR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in First Solar by 504.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,852,000 after purchasing an additional 333,496 shares in the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 63.6% in the third quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,543,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,040,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,945,549,000 after acquiring an additional 279,424 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 27.8% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 50,354 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in First Solar by 21.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,356 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.