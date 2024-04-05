Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Insider Sells $246,450.00 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $246,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,321 shares in the company, valued at $10,295,120.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Procore Technologies stock opened at $77.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $83.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.41 and a beta of 0.71.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $260.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,908,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,601,000 after purchasing an additional 734,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,204,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,167,000 after buying an additional 666,287 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,744,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,926,000 after acquiring an additional 114,649 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,718,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,384,000 after acquiring an additional 692,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 17.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,576,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,719,000 after acquiring an additional 527,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

