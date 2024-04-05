Insider Selling: SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 875,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hong Gan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SES AI alerts:

On Friday, March 1st, Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $42,250.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $34,500.00.

SES AI Stock Performance

SES AI stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84. SES AI Co. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $3.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SES AI Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SES. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SES AI by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,748,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,499,000 after acquiring an additional 142,533 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SES AI by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SES AI by 394.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 189,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 151,171 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SES AI by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 447,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SES AI by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair began coverage on shares of SES AI in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SES

About SES AI

(Get Free Report)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.