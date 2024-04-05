Insider Selling: SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CFO Sells 2,425 Shares of Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $37,466.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $15.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.81. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.15.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $38.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.60 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 31.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.22%. Equities analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 46,086 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SIBN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

