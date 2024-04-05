Insider Selling: SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bernard Poznanski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.51, for a total value of C$95,130.00.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CVE SIL traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,209. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.52. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 12-month low of C$2.85 and a 12-month high of C$8.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.60.

About SilverCrest Metals

(Get Free Report)

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.