Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $89,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,761.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $89,565.00.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

SPT opened at $56.02 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 41.25%. The company had revenue of $93.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.76 million. Analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Sprout Social by 40.3% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

