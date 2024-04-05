Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Price Target Cut to C$2.75

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

ITR stock opened at C$1.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$94.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.11. Integra Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.86 and a 52 week high of C$2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.48, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

