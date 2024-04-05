Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Price Target Cut to C$2.75

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, January 26th.
Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.
