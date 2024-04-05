International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 60,534.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,952 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,172 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Intuit worth $295,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 144.4% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $11,958,493 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.00.

Intuit Trading Up 2.1 %

INTU traded up $13.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $634.63. 623,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,440. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $647.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $590.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $400.22 and a 52 week high of $671.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

