International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 838,813 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 46,241.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838,813 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $336,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 236,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Melius downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.28.

Shares of DE stock traded up $2.88 on Friday, reaching $409.99. The stock had a trading volume of 464,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,070. The stock has a market cap of $114.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.74.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.12%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

