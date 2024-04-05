International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 97,870 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 97,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,360,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Charles River Laboratories International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CRL traded up $3.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $254.22. 276,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.07 and its 200 day moving average is $218.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRL. Guggenheim cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRL

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,663. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.