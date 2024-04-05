International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $242.14 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,199 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $242,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $318,480,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,957,000 after buying an additional 2,549,030 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,403,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,245,000 after buying an additional 710,159 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,199,000 after buying an additional 585,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.55. 753,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,274. The stock has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $149.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.83.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COF

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.