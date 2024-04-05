International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 11,947.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,576,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563,484 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $201,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in General Electric by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. King Wealth increased its position in General Electric by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 13,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $7.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.46. 9,703,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,582,454. General Electric has a 52-week low of $93.47 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.11 and a 200-day moving average of $131.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Vertical Research initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Electric from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

