International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $309.08 Million Investment in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 407,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,080,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.66% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 13,025.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:ARKW traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.32. The company had a trading volume of 79,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,065. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.37. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

