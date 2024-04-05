International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,779,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,845,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 138,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,044,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 23,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Custos Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 125,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

USMV traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,156,037 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.54. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

