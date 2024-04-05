International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 132,383 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 132,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,508,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 51,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $1,389,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of BLDR stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.13. 344,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.88. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.81 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

