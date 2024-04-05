International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 56,764.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319,768 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 2.48% of Super Micro Computer worth $375,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 28.1% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 280,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,864,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth $55,943,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 31.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 26.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after buying an additional 11,342 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMCI. Northland Securities raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $865.23.

NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $16.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $941.44. 3,891,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,503,467. The firm has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.19 and a 52 week high of $1,229.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $889.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $497.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total transaction of $458,008.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,135.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,113,681. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

