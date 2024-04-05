International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 64,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,630,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cintas by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,782,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,122,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 5.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,615,000 after buying an additional 123,468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,795,000 after buying an additional 41,237 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cintas by 8.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,575,000 after buying an additional 115,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cintas by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $8.50 on Friday, hitting $673.01. The stock had a trading volume of 161,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,569. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $438.59 and a 52 week high of $704.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $630.59 and its 200 day moving average is $574.08. The company has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.21.

Get Our Latest Report on Cintas

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.