International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 77.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,020,506 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 444,674 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $55,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,038,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,303,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,427,000 after buying an additional 284,432 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 12,079.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 282,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after buying an additional 280,253 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,566,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,324,000 after purchasing an additional 279,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in International Bancshares by 330.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 339,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,548,000 after buying an additional 260,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,312,245 shares in the company, valued at $71,149,923.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.13. The company had a trading volume of 45,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,905. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.94. International Bancshares Co. has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 42.45%. The business had revenue of $211.03 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 19.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

