International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.58. The company had a trading volume of 515,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,998,125. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.84. The stock has a market cap of $173.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

