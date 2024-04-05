International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading Up 0.8%

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $189.44 and last traded at $189.39. Approximately 387,747 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,996,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.94.

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $174.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in International Business Machines by 18.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 372,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,235,000 after acquiring an additional 57,170 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $661,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 33.6% in the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 32,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

