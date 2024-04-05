International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.38

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.38 and last traded at $55.30, with a volume of 142657 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INSW. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th.

International Seaways Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.58 and its 200 day moving average is $48.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.10. International Seaways had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 51.92%. The business had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.36 million. As a group, analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 4.27%.

Insider Activity

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $54,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 13,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $727,491.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,874,563.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $54,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,521.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,846 shares of company stock worth $3,073,978 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 55.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in International Seaways by 279.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in International Seaways by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

