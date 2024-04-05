Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) and Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF) Critical Comparison

Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF – Get Free Report) and Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Intuit shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Intuit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jacada and Intuit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jacada N/A N/A N/A Intuit 18.35% 17.51% 10.48%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jacada N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Intuit $14.37 billion 12.11 $2.38 billion $9.80 63.40

This table compares Jacada and Intuit’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Intuit has higher revenue and earnings than Jacada.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Jacada and Intuit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jacada 0 0 0 0 N/A Intuit 0 4 19 0 2.83

Intuit has a consensus price target of $645.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.82%. Given Intuit’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intuit is more favorable than Jacada.

Summary

Intuit beats Jacada on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jacada

Jacada Ltd. is a software company, which engages in the development, marketing and supporting of customer experience management and robotic process optimization solutions for the customer service and support markets. It provides a digital customer experience solution, which is a digital interaction platform to bridge the voice and digital disconnect and create cross channel interactions for customers. The company was founded by Gideon Hollander in December 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax. The Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks services, that includes financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, time tracking, merchant payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses; and Mailchimp services, such as e-commerce, marketing automation, and customer relationship management. This segment also offers QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Online Advanced, a cloud-based solution; QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted solution; and QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; payment-processing solutions, including credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and ACH payment services; and financial supplies and financing for small businesses, as well as electronic filing of federal and state income tax returns. The Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services. The Credit Karma segment offers consumers with a personal finance platform that provides personalized recommendations of home, auto, and personal loans, as well as credit cards and insurance products. The ProTax segment provides Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax-preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax Online tax products, electronic tax filing service, and bank products and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including multi-channel shop-and-buy experiences, websites and call centers, mobile application stores, and retail and other channels. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

