Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Trading 0.9% Higher

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $632.86 and last traded at $632.45. 365,918 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,234,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $626.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.00.

Get Intuit alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Intuit Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $173.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $647.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $590.79.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $11,958,493 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.1% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,805,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.