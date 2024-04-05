Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Trading 1.5% Higher

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $630.95 and last traded at $630.75. 223,670 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,238,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $621.28.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.00.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.
In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $11,958,493 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
