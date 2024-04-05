Inventiva S.A. Expected to Earn FY2028 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share (NASDAQ:IVA)

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inventiva in a research report issued on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.43. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inventiva’s current full-year earnings is ($2.23) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IVA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Inventiva from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of IVA stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. Inventiva has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Inventiva by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inventiva during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inventiva by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 19.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidoses type VI disease.

